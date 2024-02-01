Netflix’s 2024 TV lineup has more Squid Game, Arcane, and lots of reality shows

Things have been a little quiet for Netflix so far this year when it comes to television, but the streamer has at least a few heavy hitters in store. Today, it revealed its upcoming TV slate for 2024 — alongside similar lists for film and games — and, while there aren’t a lot of surprises or new reveals, the lineup is shaping up pretty well.
In addition to soon-to-premiere series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and 3 Body Problem, this year will also feature the return of some of Netflix’s biggest series, including Arcane, Squid Game, and Bridgerton, alongside quite a bit of reality television. Also, the Terminator anime is due this year, and Girls5eva is making the transition from Peacock to Netflix for its third season in March.
Of course, this is just all of the currently announced shows coming to Netflix, and there are sure to be some surprises revealed throughout the year. With that out of the way, here’s the full list so you can plan out your binge-watching time accordingly.
February
- One Day - February 8th
- Love Is Blind season 6 - February 14th
- The Vince Staples Show - February 15th
- AlRawabi School for Girls season 2 - February 15th
- Ready, Set, Love - February 15th
- Rhythm + Flow Italy - February 19th
- Avatar: The Last Airbender - February 22nd
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6 - February 23rd
- The Mire Millennium - February 28th
March
- The Gentlemen - no specific date announced yet
- The Netflix Slam - March 3rd
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race - March 4th
- Full Swing season 2 - March 6th
- Supersex - March 6th
- The Signal LS - March 7th
- Young Royals season 3 - March 11th (part one); March 18th (series finale)
- Girls5eva season 3 - March 14th
- 3 Body Problem - March 21st
- Is It Cake? season 3 - March 29th
April - December
- Ripley - April 4th
- The Upshaws part 5 - April 18th
- A Man in Full - spring
- Buying Beverly Hills season 2 - spring
- Bridgerton season 3 - May 16th (part one); June 13th (part two)
- That ‘90s Show season 2 - summer
- The Green Glove Gang season 2 - summer
- Arcane season 2 - November
2024 shows without a premiere date or window
- American Primeval
- Another Self season 2
- Anthracite
- The Asunta Case
- The Believers
- Black Doves
- Bodkin
- Cobra Kai season 6
- Crooks
- Dead Boy Detectives
- The Decameron
- The Diplomat season 2
- Echoes of the Past
- Élite season 8
- El Eternauta
- Emily in Paris season 4
- The Empress season 2
- Eric
- Exploding Kittens
- Furies
- Heartstopper season 3
- Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
- The Helicopter Heist
- Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
- LaLiga 24
- Love Is Blind: Germany
- Love Is Blind: UK
- The Madness
- Mo season 2
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Night Agent season 2
- Nightmares and Daydreams
- No Good Deed
- One Hundred Years of Solitude
- Our Living World
- Our Oceans
- Outer Banks season 4
- Outlast season 2
- The Perfect Couple
- Perfect Match season 2
- Rhythm + Flow season 2
- Selling Sunset season 8
- Senna
- Sprint
- Squid Game season 2
- Supacell
- Sweet Tooth season 3
- Terminator: The Anime Series
- Thank You, Next
- To Kill a Monkey
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 3
- The Umbrella Academy season 4
- Unsolved Mysteries volume 4
- Unstable season 3
- Untitled Erin Foster show
- Untitled Katseye global girl group music series
- Untitled Mike Schur / Ted Danson comedy series
- Vikings: Valhalla season 3