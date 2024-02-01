Hot Pod Summit returns at On Air Fest 2024

The Verge is delighted to announce that Hot Pod Summit is returning for another day of must-hear interviews, crucial panels, and intimate networking with leading creators and decision-makers from across the audio world. Now in its third year with The Verge, Hot Pod Summit has become the leading event for exploring the buzziest and most important topics in the podcasting industry.
This year’s invite-only summit, presented by AdsWizz and Simplecast, will feature This American Life creator Ira Glass, Throughline hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei, Israel Story co-founder Yochai Maital, and more exciting guests to be announced soon. It’ll also include breakout sessions discussing some of the biggest topics of the moment, from the future of monetization to how indies are getting by in 2024. The event will be hosted by Hot Pod writers Ariel Shapiro and Amrita Khalid.
We’re excited to once again be partnering with the team at work x work to produce Hot Pod Summit as part of On Air Fest. On Air Fest is the premier cultural event for audio storytellers and inspired listeners. This year’s festival is being hosted at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn from February 28th to March 1st. The event will feature Malcolm Gladwell, Sarah Koenig, Stephen Dubner, Debbie Millman, Seth Meyers, Laurie Anderson, Norah Jones, and over 100 speakers and performances shaping the culture of audio today. You can learn more and buy tickets at www.onairfest.com.