Anker’s workout-friendly Soundcore Sport X10 earbuds are a bargain at just $56

If you’ve already broken your New Year’s health-related resolutions, today’s lead deal might get you back on track. Right now, Anker’s Soundcore Sport X10 — an excellent budget-friendly pair of workout earbuds — are on sale at Amazon, Walmart, and B&H Photo for $55.99 ($24 off). That’s just $5 shy of their all-time low price and the best price we’ve seen so far this year.
For a pair of earbuds that cost less than $60, the X10 offers a lot. Their flexible, wraparound hooks, for example, ensure they’ll stay comfortably in place even during the most vigorous workouts. At the same time, they can handle sweaty gym sessions and even runs on rainy days thanks to their IPX7 rating for water and sweat resistance. And, of course, they offer terrific sound quality, delivering powerful bass and 22 different EQ settings in Soundcore’s app.
Soundcore Sport X10
Anker’s Soundcore Sport X10 headphones have powerful bass, flexible ear loops that keep them in place, and an IPX7 rating for water and sweat resistance. They can also provide up to eight hours of continuous battery life.
If you’re looking to amp up the quality of your TV’s speakers ahead of the Super Bowl, right now the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar has returned to its all-time low of $99.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. In our limited time playing with the gadget, we thought it sounded good for the price. You won’t hear a lot of detail coming from the 24-inch soundbar, but it’s still very loud and likely boasts more bass than your TV speakers. It’s also compatible with Amazon’s streaming devices and Fire TV televisions, making it easy to set it up if you own one. For a $100 soundbar, it’s also pretty capable with support for Dolby Audio, Bluetooth, and both ARC and eARC.
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar
Amazon’s own Fire TV Soundbar is a 2.0-channel speaker that stretches 24 inches long. It’s got support for Dolby Audio, DTS, and Bluetooth and connects to a compatible TV via an HDMI port with eARC or ARC.
Some more ways to save
- The 40mm, GPS-enabled version of the second-generation Apple Watch SE is on sale for $179.99 ($70 off) at Walmart and for $20 more at Amazon and Best Buy. Apple’s latest entry-level watch can track all the standard fitness and health metrics, making it a good buy for healthy individuals who don’t need the SpO2 sensor and always-on display found on the Apple Watch Series 9. Read our review.
- You can buy the CRKD Nitro Deck for $49.99 ($10 off) from Amazon. The Nintendo Switch handheld controller features zero stick drift and programmable back buttons and is a good Joy-Con replacement.
- Amazon is selling the Eero Pro 6E starting at $199.99 ($100 off). The 6GHz-capable router supports faster than gigabit speeds, making it a good option if you’re looking to boost the speed of your Wi-Fi router. Read our review.
- Woot is selling a digital copy of Just Dance 2023 Edition for the Xbox Series X for just $4.99 ($55 off). The fitness game offers a fun way to work out at home, even if it does feature older hits like Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and Dua Lipa’s “Physical.”
- The Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro is down to $27.99 ($7 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The remote offers a lot of handy features for its price, including programmable buttons and a remote finder feature that’ll come in handy when you lose it. Read our review.