Anker’s workout-friendly Soundcore Sport X10 earbuds are a bargain at just $56

If you’ve already broken your New Year’s health-related resolutions, today’s lead deal might get you back on track. Right now, Anker’s Soundcore Sport X10 — an excellent budget-friendly pair of workout earbuds — are on sale at Amazon, Walmart, and B&H Photo for $55.99 ($24 off). That’s just $5 shy of their all-time low price and the best price we’ve seen so far this year.

For a pair of earbuds that cost less than $60, the X10 offers a lot. Their flexible, wraparound hooks, for example, ensure they’ll stay comfortably in place even during the most vigorous workouts. At the same time, they can handle sweaty gym sessions and even runs on rainy days thanks to their IPX7 rating for water and sweat resistance. And, of course, they offer terrific sound quality, delivering powerful bass and 22 different EQ settings in Soundcore’s app.

If you’re looking to amp up the quality of your TV’s speakers ahead of the Super Bowl, right now the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar has returned to its all-time low of $99.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. In our limited time playing with the gadget, we thought it sounded good for the price. You won’t hear a lot of detail coming from the 24-inch soundbar, but it’s still very loud and likely boasts more bass than your TV speakers. It’s also compatible with Amazon’s streaming devices and Fire TV televisions, making it easy to set it up if you own one. For a $100 soundbar, it’s also pretty capable with support for Dolby Audio, Bluetooth, and both ARC and eARC.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar $ 100 $ 120 17 % off $ 100 $ 100 $ 120 17 % off Amazon’s own Fire TV Soundbar is a 2.0-channel speaker that stretches 24 inches long. It’s got support for Dolby Audio, DTS, and Bluetooth and connects to a compatible TV via an HDMI port with eARC or ARC. $100 at Amazon