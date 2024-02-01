This new retrofit door lock from Abode promises 12 months of battery life

Hot on the heels of launching the first Wi-Fi HaLow security camera, DIY smart home security company Abode is leaning into Wi-Fi as its primary smart home protocol with the arrival of its first smart door lock.

The Abode Lock ($159.99) is a Wi-Fi-powered retrofit lock that replaces the rear portion of a deadbolt but keeps the front lock the same, so you can continue to use your keys but also have digital access through an app and with a fingerprint reader and keypad.

The smart lock works on 2.4 or 5 GHz Wi-Fi and is now available to buy. It comes with a Bluetooth-connected keypad you place on the outside of your door for PIN and fingerprint unlocking; the whole package costs $159.99, with a launch price of $149.99 on Goabode.com. The lock will start shipping next week, according to Abode. Retrofit locks are a good solution for renters or those who can't replace their existing deadbolt.

The Abode Lock comes with a keypad with an embedded fingerprint reader. Image: Abode

This isn’t a unique solution, but it is a more affordable one. August has a popular retrofit Wi-Fi door lock with a Bluetooth keypad (but without a fingerprint reader) for $250; Lockly has a neat solution that fits a fingerprint reader over your existing lock for $230; and Aqara has announced the U200, a Thread-based lock that supports Matter and has a keypad / fingerprint reader that works with Apple Home Key, but there’s no launch date or pricing.

A key difference with the Abode Lock, however, is its large 4,000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery that the company says will last to 12 months with average use. That’s impressive for a Wi-Fi-powered smart lock — but probably explains the size of the lock — almost six inches tall.

Most Wi-Fi locks use replaceable batteries and promise around six months. In my testing of the newest Wi-Fi August lock, it only gets two to three months. Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are becoming more popular (Lockly uses one in some of its models, and the Aqara U200 can support one), but these make for a much chunkier device on your door.

Abode says the new lock works with the Abode app and supports up to 10 unique users, with five fingerprint registrations each and PINs for up to 10 users. You can create one-time-use and scheduled PINs.

The Abode Lock replaces the thumb turn of an existing deadbolt and has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Image: Abode

The company also confirmed that the lock doesn’t require an Abode security system and can be remotely locked and unlocked using the app without any additional hardware or monthly fees. The lock will work with Google Home and Amazon Alexa at launch. There is no support for Matter or Apple Home / Home Key.

Pairing it with an Abode security system and an Abode Plan (starting at $6.99 a month) unlocks features such as the ability to automatically lock or unlock the door using geolocation or on a schedule. Abode says it also can work with Abode’s CUE automations to automatically disarm your security system when you unlock the door — a useful feature.

