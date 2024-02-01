Nothing confirms Phone 2A after rumors of the affordable followup

The Nothing Phone 2A is official... sort of. The company confirmed the name of the upcoming device during its most recent community update YouTube video, but that’s about all it announced. It didn’t show off much more about the phone, including its appearance, specs, or price. The name of the device was one of several announcements made in the video, which also included news of a new SDK to let third-party developers integrate with Nothing’s illuminated Glyph interface.

“With Phone 2A we’ve really doubled down on the core user needs — performance, camera, you name it,” Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis said, adding that the device includes “some of the most loved features of Phone 2.” He doesn’t explicitly say that the Phone 2A is going to be a more affordable handset compared to the company’s flagship devices, but it feels safe to assume that’s going to be the case from the description.

The official announcement of the phone follows a series of leaks about the device late last year. One developer spotted what appears to be an animation of the phone showing off its centrally-oriented dual camera setup and simplified Glyph interface (the signature flashing lights on the back of Nothing’s phones), and shared that it appears to be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7200 processor.

According to leaker Yogesh Brar the phone will be equipped with a 120Hz OLED screen, and have a 50-megapixel dual camera. WinFuture’s Roland Quandt reports that the device could retail for under €400 (around $432) in the EU. Nothing is planning to hold an event in Barcelona to coincide with MWC on February 27th, so it seems safe to assume we’ll get more official details then.

As well as pre-announcing the new phone, Nothing also announced a new Glyph Developer Kit to let third party Android app developers tap into the flashing lights on the rear of Nothing’s Phone 1 and Phone 2 handsets. “We hope the Glyph Developer Kit will encourage more app makers to add integrations for Nothing phones and give users more ways to experience their Nothing products,” Nothing technologist Joseph Horton said.