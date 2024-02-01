Apple reveals how many apps will work with the Vision Pro on day one

Apple has finally put a number on how many apps will work with the Vision Pro at launch. In an announcement on Thursday, the company says more than 600 apps and games optimized for the Vision Pro will be available starting on Friday.

In addition to the compatible streaming apps Apple revealed last month, Apple now says wearers will be able to access apps from cable providers like Charter, Spectrum, Comcast, Cox, Sling TV, and Verizon Fios. There’s also support for the NBA app and PGA Tour Vision that provides users with “real-time shot tracking layered on top of 3D models of real golf courses.” More than 250 Apple Arcade games will also work on the Vision Pro, too, such as Lego Builder’s Journey, Super Fruit Ninja, Bloons TD 6, Skatrix Pro, What the Golf?, Cut the Rope 3, and more.

Super Fruit Ninja on the Vision Pro. Image: Apple

Some other neat apps coming to the Vision Pro include Hold the World, which lets Vision Pro wearers “visit” the Natural History Museum in London with David Attenborough. There’s also Voyager by ForeFlight, which is described as an app that gives “spatial context to the coordinated nature of air traffic control.” The Vision Pro will also let users shop for clothes virtually with J.Crew Virtual Closet, while Lowe’s Style Studio and Wayfair Decorify will let users design and decorate their homes in augmented reality.

The Vision Pro will support a number of productivity apps, including the file sharing service Box, the brainstorming app MindNode, and the task and project management software OmniFocus and OmniPlan. Users can also try JigSpace, which Apple says “combines 3D content, audio, video, and text in interactive, step-by-step spatial presentations” on the Vision Pro. Other compatible work-focused apps include Webex, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Notion, and Todoist.