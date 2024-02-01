Comcast is dropping its misleading Xfinity 10G network branding

Comcast has agreed to abandon its “Xfinity 10G network” product branding after advertising watchdogs concluded that it could cause consumers to think they will all experience “significantly faster speeds than are available on 5G networks,” which isn’t true.

On Wednesday, the National Advertising Review Board (NARB) ruled that Comcast should discontinue the term “10G” both when describing the Xfinity network and within the name of its Xfinity 10G Network service itself. The decision stems from challenges raised by T-Mobile and AT&T that highlighted the confusing differences in the terminology being used by cellular networks, where the “G” in 5G stands for “generation,” and the 10G branding used by cable companies, which instead represents a 10-gigabit network speed.

As such, Comcast’s marketing of its service as the “Xfinity 10G network” caused two main concerns: that customers would be misled to believe the service is twice as fast as 5G (which can actually deliver up to 20Gbps); and that 10Gbps network speeds are achievable across every Xfinity service package. In reality, Ars Technica notes that those 10Gbps speeds are an on-request Xfinity Gigabit Pro service that requires a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connection and cannot be achieved over standard plans that use Comcast’s regular cables.

With phrasing like this in Comcast’s FAQ for Xfinity 10G, it’s not hard to see how consumers could be misled. Image: Comcast

The NARB’s ruling follows similar recommendations made last October by the National Advertising Division (NAD), the ad industry’s self-regulatory body, which urged Comcast to “discontinue its ‘10G’ claims” or clarify them “in a manner that is not false or misleading.” Comcast has now agreed to stop using the term “Xfinity 10G network” to describe its entire network but maintains that it “strongly disagrees with the NARB’s analysis and approach.” The company does, however, retain the right to use the term “10G,” in general, on the condition it’s being used accurately.