The Nintendo Switch has received a rare discount at Amazon

While the Nintendo Switch 2 is widely expected to drop this year, it’s anybody’s guess when. That means if you don’t want to wait to play games like the Mario vs. Donkey Kong demo and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the existing Switch lineup is still your best bet. Luckily, the Nintendo Switch console with neon blue and red Joy-Cons is on sale right now for just $269 when you check out at Amazon, which is a rare $30 discount given it typically goes for $299.99.
If you’re looking for a console you can take on the go or play docked on a TV, the Nintendo Switch remains an excellent option. True, the Switch 2 might come with a bigger eight-inch screen, but the 6.2-inch touchscreen found on the original Switch is still spacious enough to comfortably game. You can play for hours, too, because the console’s battery should last up to six hours. What’s also nice is that the Switch comes with a microSD card slot. That’ll come in handy, as you’ll likely quickly fill up its 32GB of built-in storage given how many excellent games there are on the Switch eShop.
Nintendo Switch (red and blue Joy-Cons)
The Nintendo Switch offers a 6.2-inch touchscreen, three play styles, and a Wi-Fi connection, thus enabling multiplayer gaming (with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription).