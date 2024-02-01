The Nintendo Switch has received a rare discount at Amazon

If you’re looking for a console you can take on the go or play docked on a TV, the Nintendo Switch remains an excellent option. True, the Switch 2 might come with a bigger eight-inch screen, but the 6.2-inch touchscreen found on the original Switch is still spacious enough to comfortably game. You can play for hours, too, because the console’s battery should last up to six hours. What’s also nice is that the Switch comes with a microSD card slot. That’ll come in handy, as you’ll likely quickly fill up its 32GB of built-in storage given how many excellent games there are on the Switch eShop.