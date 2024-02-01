Tim Cook confirms Apple’s generative AI features are coming ‘later this year’

During Apple’s quarterly earnings call on Thursday afternoon, CEO Tim Cook mentioned that the company is working on generative AI software features that will make their way to customers “later this year.” That aligns with reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who said recently that iOS 18 could be the “biggest” update in the operating system’s history. Cook’s teases — he mentioned generative AI several times, but never got specific — seem to confirm that we’re in for a big release this fall.

“As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future. That includes artificial intelligence, where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort, and we’re excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year,” Cook said in his prepared remarks.

Analysts tried to press Cook for more details, but he didn’t offer much. “Our M.O., if you will, has always been to to do work and then talk about work, and not to get out in front of ourselves. And so we’re going to hold that to this as well. But we have got some things that we’re incredibly excited about, that we’ll be talking about later this year.”

AI software features ranging from advanced photo manipulation to word processing enhancements have been a major selling point of smartphones from Google and Samsung in recent months. It’s rare for Apple to telegraph its upcoming moves, so you can take this as a sign that the company has ambitious plans to integrate AI into its software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, and macOS — later this year.