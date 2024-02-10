Skip to main content
Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace will hit theaters again in May

Star Wars Episode I returns 25 years later to once again answer the question: What is podracing?

By Wes Davis, a weekend editor who covers the latest in tech and entertainment. He has written news, reviews, and more as a tech journalist since 2020.

A poster for Star Wars Episode I depicts Qui-Gonn and Obi-wan with their lightsabers beneath Queen Amidala, with the upper part of Darth Maul looming behind them all. Below, Anakin’s shadow walks toward the setting suns of Tatooine.
Image: LucasFilm / Disney

Pod races, trade negotiations, and Darth Maul will be on the big screen once more when Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace comes back to theaters on May 3rd, 2024. The return is meant to celebrate the 1999 movie’s 25th anniversary, reports Empire.

The return to theaters comes during a renaissance for this part of the long-running franchise. In the last few years, Disney has given the prequel era the nod with series like Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Bad Batch. Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the second and third movies, told Empire in an interview that his experience with Star Wars has been “a very heartwarming one,” and that the response to them today “feels like vindication for the work we did.”

Disney and Lucasfilm hired poster artist Matt Furgeson to create a new poster for the films, too.

