The future of Xbox will be revealed on February 15th

After weeks of rumors of Xbox exclusives coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch, Microsoft is now planning to discuss its vision for the future of Xbox at an event later this week. Microsoft’s Xbox business update event will take place on Thursday, February 15th at 12PM PT / 3PM ET.

Weeks of rumors suggest that Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and even Bethesda titles like Starfield and Indiana Jones could appear on non-Xbox platforms. Microsoft hasn’t addressed these rumors directly, but Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer didn’t dismiss them last week. “We’re listening and we hear you,” said Spencer, before announcing the Xbox business update event.

The Xbox business update will now be delivered as an official Xbox podcast on Thursday. Microsoft releases Xbox video podcasts on YouTube, so expect a video to appear on Thursday at 12PM PT / 3PM ET. Microsoft has confirmed Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Xbox president Sarah Bond, and head of Xbox studios Matt Booty will all “share updates on the Xbox business” on Thursday.

The event comes just days after data mined game assets hinted at a release of Hi-Fi Rush for PS5 and Nintendo Switch earlier this month, following rumors of Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves making their way to non-Xbox consoles.