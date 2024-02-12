Google’s Pixel Fold has returned to an all-time low thanks to a $400 discount

When it first launched, we felt the Google Pixel Fold was a little too expensive ($1,800, whew) compared to other foldables at the time, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its sequel, which had the same starting cost. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop to experience Google’s infantile take on the form factor, however, today is the day to unfold your wallet. Right now, you can buy an unlocked Pixel Fold with 256GB of storage for $1,399 ($400 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen.
We love the Fold’s potential and we’re elated to know Google now has a firm stake in building fold-friendly features into Android’s core. We’re hoping that will eventually convince third-party developers to properly adapt their apps, though; fold-friendly apps are still sorely inconsistent across the board, even if things are improving.
We’re not body-shaming here, but the Pixel Fold is also on the husky side, which would be easier to forgive if it featured better battery life and build quality that didn’t give us concern regarding its longevity. Those tradeoffs are tough to accept at full price, but when you factor in the phone’s impressive camera system, landscape form factor, and terrific outer display, it’s easier to recommend with today’s deal.
Google Pixel Fold (256GB)
The Pixel Fold, Google’s first foray into the world of foldable phones, features an outer 5.8-inch display and a 7.6-inch, tablet-like inner screen.
Mechs are back, baby. Between solid sequels to mainstays like MechWarrior and modern twists like Titanfall 2 and Into the Breach, gaming experienced a slight resurgence of heavy machinery over the past decade. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is clearly the game to beat now, though, and you don’t have to pay a ton to find out why for yourself. Amazon is selling it for $39.99 ($20 off) for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.
It’s not easy to tell that Armored Core VI is made by the same studio responsible for Elden Ring, but FromSoftware aces its first crack at mech mayhem. But a Souls-like it is not — Fires of Rubicon builds on the foundation laid by the originals with an explosive mission-based story mode, with each skirmish requiring a different approach and challenging you to adapt your mech’s kit according to the battlefield.
Anticipating a series of dogfights? You might want to ditch your rockets to drop some weight and maximize your flight time. Taking on a big boss chopper? Try doubling up on your thrusters so you can dodge its endless barrage of heavy artillery. The possibilities are numerous, the gameplay loop is fast, frantic, and fun, and it’s easily the most visually satisfying and intense game in the series — maybe even the genre as a whole.
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Fires of Rubicon marks the return of FromSoftware’s long-running mech game series. Armored Core VI brings back the frantic, mission-based gameplay and eye-watering levels of user customization for your high-flying robots.
Five more deals to start your week
- The Victrola Stream Onyx is matching its all-time low of $359.99 ($240 off) at Victrola when you use promo code LOVE10. The two-speed, belt-driven turntable allows you to stream vinyl playback to any Sonos device you own in addition to traditional hardwired systems. We reviewed the more expensive Stream Carbon and loved its modern style and connectivity. The Onyx is similar and offers the same core functionality — it even sports the same light-up volume knob — but uses lower-grade plastic components.
- The Apple Studio Display is on sale for $1,299.99 ($300 off) at Best Buy if you’re happy with a tilt-only stand. Other configurations are also $300 off, including the standard glass model with a height-adjustable stand ($1,699.99), the nano-texture panel with a tilt-adjustable stand ($1,599.99), and the nano-texture option with a height-adjustable stand ($1,999.99). Those are fair discounts (by Apple’s standards) for the sharp, 27-inch 5K monitor, which is incredibly color-accurate. While we like its excellent mic and speaker array, the price is still astronomically high for a display bearing such a lackluster webcam and lacking HDR, local dimming, and variable refresh rates. But it’s the only Apple-made display for those who don’t have $5,000 to shell out for the decidedly more impressive Pro Display XDR. Read our review.
- Anker’s 321 Power Strip is down to $14.97 (around $11 off) at Amazon for Prime members, which matches its record low. Anker caps the end of the thick, five-foot extension cable with three AC outlets, two USB 3.0 ports, and a USB-C port that can deliver up to 20W of power for fast charging. If you’re not a Prime member, you can still take advantage of a slightly less impressive discount that brings your total to $19.99 ($6 off).
- Persona 5 Royal Steelbook Edition is on sale for the PS5 for $32.99 ($27 off) at Amazon; you can also get Persona 5 Royal: 1 More Edition for PS5 at Woot for $69.99 ($50 off) through February 29th. Widely regarded as one of the best games ever, Persona 5 is a deep turn-based RPG backdropped by modern-day Tokyo. It explores the depths of mental health by exposing the internal torment of adults whose corruptions manifest in the real world. Royal is a rerelease that includes new music and over 40 pieces of post-release content. With the 1 More Edition, you’ll get a collector’s box, a 15-inch Akechi bag, a 24-card arcana tarot deck, and five- by seven-inch art prints to go along with the metallic case in which the game ships. Read our review.
- The Nintendo Switch version of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is down to $37.60 (about $22 off) at Amazon. It’s also on sale for the PS5 for $39.99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, and you’ll find the same price for the Xbox Series X / S version at Amazon and Walmart. The collection includes three remastered titles following Solid Snake’s earliest covert exploits: Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, and Metal Gear Solid 3. You can also start at the beginning with the original two Metal Gear games, the NES / Famicom version of Metal Gear, and the Snake’s Revenge spinoff. The disc (or cartridge) is also rife with matching digital books and screenplays, videos, graphic novels, and full digital soundtracks.