Google’s Pixel Fold has returned to an all-time low thanks to a $400 discount

When it first launched, we felt the Google Pixel Fold was a little too expensive ($1,800, whew) compared to other foldables at the time, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its sequel, which had the same starting cost. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop to experience Google’s infantile take on the form factor, however, today is the day to unfold your wallet. Right now, you can buy an unlocked Pixel Fold with 256GB of storage for $1,399 ($400 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen.

We love the Fold’s potential and we’re elated to know Google now has a firm stake in building fold-friendly features into Android’s core. We’re hoping that will eventually convince third-party developers to properly adapt their apps, though; fold-friendly apps are still sorely inconsistent across the board, even if things are improving.

We’re not body-shaming here, but the Pixel Fold is also on the husky side, which would be easier to forgive if it featured better battery life and build quality that didn’t give us concern regarding its longevity. Those tradeoffs are tough to accept at full price, but when you factor in the phone’s impressive camera system, landscape form factor, and terrific outer display, it’s easier to recommend with today’s deal.

Mechs are back, baby. Between solid sequels to mainstays like MechWarrior and modern twists like Titanfall 2 and Into the Breach, gaming experienced a slight resurgence of heavy machinery over the past decade. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is clearly the game to beat now, though, and you don’t have to pay a ton to find out why for yourself. Amazon is selling it for $39.99 ($20 off) for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.

It’s not easy to tell that Armored Core VI is made by the same studio responsible for Elden Ring, but FromSoftware aces its first crack at mech mayhem. But a Souls-like it is not — Fires of Rubicon builds on the foundation laid by the originals with an explosive mission-based story mode, with each skirmish requiring a different approach and challenging you to adapt your mech’s kit according to the battlefield.

Anticipating a series of dogfights? You might want to ditch your rockets to drop some weight and maximize your flight time. Taking on a big boss chopper? Try doubling up on your thrusters so you can dodge its endless barrage of heavy artillery. The possibilities are numerous, the gameplay loop is fast, frantic, and fun, and it’s easily the most visually satisfying and intense game in the series — maybe even the genre as a whole.

