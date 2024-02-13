Nothing’s Phone 2A launches March 5th but with a limited US release

Nothing has announced a March 5th launch date for its upcoming Phone 2A, and has confirmed that it’ll be available in the US as part of a “Developer Program” rather than a widespread, official release. No specs, images, or pricing of the device were revealed — for that we’ll have to wait for the full announcement next month when we’ll also get full details of Nothing’s developer program.

The Developer Program sounds like a similar release approach to the one Nothing took with its original Phone 1, which came to the US as part of a “Beta Membership” that saw interested customers pay $299 to “test” the phone. In contrast, last year’s Phone 2 got a more official US release. No carrier sold it directly and it wasn’t certified to work on Verizon, but it was fully compatible with both T-Mobile and AT&T.

In the absence of official information about the Phone 2A, the rumor mill has been working hard to fill in the blanks. Reports suggest the phone is set to cost under €400 in the EU, which translates to around $430 in the States, and come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor.

When it comes to the phone’s design there have been conflicting reports, including one leaked render that was later retracted. That leaves this leaked design spotted by Dylan Roussel as the front-runner, which suggests that the phone could come with a simplified Glyph interface consisting of just three light strips rather than the 11 found on the Phone 2. Its dual cameras could be oriented horizontally in the center of the back of the phone like a pair of eyes, supporting Nothing’s “See the world through fresh eyes” tagline for the phone.