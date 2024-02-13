Roborock’s Q5 Pro, the best robovac for picking up pet hair, is 25 percent off

Our furry friends are adorable, perfect little angels in every way except for one: they can leave one hell of a mess. Thankfully, the Roborock Q5 Pro is available from Amazon and Roborock starting at $319.97 ($110 off), which is an all-time on the excellent midrange robot vacuum.

Thanks to a pair of dual rubber roller brushes and 5,200 Pa of suction power, the Q5 Pro sucks up pet hair and dirt from carpets impressively well — so well, in fact, we named it our top robovac pick for families with pets. Although it can’t empty itself or scrub your floors, its removable mopping pad does come in handy when the dog walks in with wet, muddy paws. The robot vacuum also features a massive 770ml bin with big wheels that enable it to easily climb high-pile carpets. More importantly, it can take advantage of many of the same features found on Roborock’s higher-end robovacs, including lidar mapping and navigation, the ability to set digital keep-out zones, and support for voice controls via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Now, if only it had AI-powered obstacle avoidance...

Roborock Q5 Pro $ 320 $ 430 26 % off $ 320 $ 320 $ 430 26 % off It’s not fancy, but the Q5 Pro has a huge bin and big wheels to get up on higher-pile carpets easily. It has a small removable mopping reservoir for when there are dirty paws on the floors, but its main job is to suck up dirt and pet hair, and it does very well at both. $320 at Amazon$320 at Roborock

If you’re in the market for an affordable pair of noise-canceling earbuds, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are once again down to $79.98 ($90 off) at Amazon and Walmart, which remains one of their better prices to date. You can also buy them directly from Soundcore for the same price when you use promo code WS7DD0NUPI.

For the price, it’s hard to do better than Anker’s value-based earbuds. Their noise cancellation doesn’t rival what you might get from Sony or Bose, but the Liberty 3 Pro deliver powerful sound with LDAC support for higher-quality audio streaming. They also tout a host of welcome features — including IPX4 water resistance, wireless charging, and multipoint support — none of which are guaranteed at this price point. The same thing can be said of the generous selection of swappable ear and wing tips that are included in the box, which should provide for a more comfortable, secure fit, regardless of your ear shape.

Verge Deals on X / Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!