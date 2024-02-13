Roborock’s Q5 Pro, the best robovac for picking up pet hair, is 25 percent off

Our furry friends are adorable, perfect little angels in every way except for one: they can leave one hell of a mess. Thankfully, the Roborock Q5 Pro is available from Amazon and Roborock starting at $319.97 ($110 off), which is an all-time on the excellent midrange robot vacuum.
Thanks to a pair of dual rubber roller brushes and 5,200 Pa of suction power, the Q5 Pro sucks up pet hair and dirt from carpets impressively well — so well, in fact, we named it our top robovac pick for families with pets. Although it can’t empty itself or scrub your floors, its removable mopping pad does come in handy when the dog walks in with wet, muddy paws. The robot vacuum also features a massive 770ml bin with big wheels that enable it to easily climb high-pile carpets. More importantly, it can take advantage of many of the same features found on Roborock’s higher-end robovacs, including lidar mapping and navigation, the ability to set digital keep-out zones, and support for voice controls via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Now, if only it had AI-powered obstacle avoidance...
Roborock Q5 Pro
It’s not fancy, but the Q5 Pro has a huge bin and big wheels to get up on higher-pile carpets easily. It has a small removable mopping reservoir for when there are dirty paws on the floors, but its main job is to suck up dirt and pet hair, and it does very well at both.
If you’re in the market for an affordable pair of noise-canceling earbuds, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are once again down to $79.98 ($90 off) at Amazon and Walmart, which remains one of their better prices to date. You can also buy them directly from Soundcore for the same price when you use promo code WS7DD0NUPI.
For the price, it’s hard to do better than Anker’s value-based earbuds. Their noise cancellation doesn’t rival what you might get from Sony or Bose, but the Liberty 3 Pro deliver powerful sound with LDAC support for higher-quality audio streaming. They also tout a host of welcome features — including IPX4 water resistance, wireless charging, and multipoint support — none of which are guaranteed at this price point. The same thing can be said of the generous selection of swappable ear and wing tips that are included in the box, which should provide for a more comfortable, secure fit, regardless of your ear shape.
Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro
Anker’s Liberty 3 Pro wireless noise-canceling earbuds support high-quality LDAC audio and feature three different transparency modes.
Other tech deals worth your time
- The new Blink Outdoor 4 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy with a Sync Module 2 for $64.99 ($35 off), which is an all-time low. The battery-powered 1080p security camera can help you keep an eye on your packages thanks to support for night vision and motion detection, though you will have to pay for a Blink subscription plan for cloud-based video storage and person detection.
- Amazon is selling the Polaroid I-2 instant camera with a 16-pack of film for $537.50 (around $92 off), which is one of its best prices to date. Some of us are also seeing an additional 10 percent off on-page coupon at Amazon, which would bring the total to an even better $483.75. The high-end instant camera comes with a relatively steep learning curve, but those with patience or more photography experience will likely enjoy its manual controls and sharp lens, which help produce surprisingly clear photos for a Polaroid camera.
- Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe starts at $25.49 ($5 off) when you use offer code VDAY24 at Belkin’s online storefront, or you can pay a few cents more to get it from Amazon. That’s one of the best prices to date on the wireless charger, which delivers up to 15W of power to MagSafe-compatible phones. It also doubles as a kickstand and supports the new StandBy mode in iOS 17, which allows your phone to act as an ad hoc smart display while charging.
- Apple’s M2 Mac Mini is on sale in its base configuration for $499 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy with an eight-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. So long as you don’t mind supplying your own monitor, keyboard, and mouse, it’s an excellent desktop machine for everyday computing with Wi-Fi 6E support and an ethernet jack capable of gigabit speeds. Read our review.
- Now through February 20th, the digital version of Hades is on sale for $12.49 (half off) via the Nintendo eShop. The roguelike action RPG was an absolute hit when it first launched in 2020 thanks to its engaging story and gameplay, which is sure to keep you hooked as we eagerly await the game’s upcoming sequel. Read our review.