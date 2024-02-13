Apple’s sci-fi drama Invasion is getting a third season

Apple TV Plus has some more aliens on the way. The streaming service has confirmed that its sci-fi drama Invasion will be getting a third season, after wrapping up season 2 in October. There aren’t many details about the new season — including when it might start streaming — but production is set to begin sometime in February.

In a statement, series creator Simon Kinberg said, “This new season will continue to build on the scale, stakes and propulsion of the Invasion, while keeping our characters front and center, bringing them together in ways that will hopefully surprise and most importantly move our audience, who have been so incredibly supportive and inspiring since day one.”