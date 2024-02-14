Marvel has found its Fantastic Four

How Marvel plans to introduce the Fantastic Four to the MCU is still unclear, but when Reed Richards shows up, he’s going to look a lot like Pedro Pascal.

Along with an announcement about its Thunderbolts movie being bumped to May 2nd, 2025, Marvel revealed today that it has finally found the stars who will portray the Fantastic Four. Though John Krasinski has already portrayed one incarnation of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Pascal is set to portray the character in the Fantastic Four, where he’ll be joined by Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / the Thing.