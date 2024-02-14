Microsoft Build 2024 starts on May 21st

Microsoft tweeted that its annual Build conference for developers will take place in Seattle from May 21st through 23rd. The announcement tells everyone to expect to hear updates about “AI, Copilots, and more.”

The 2023 event marked a return to the in-person portion, and this year’s event promises to take place both in Seattle and online. Last year, Microsoft ramped up AI efforts that now include tools for developers like Copilot Studio and Windows AI Studio, while its growing AI ambitions around Windows and Microsoft 365 will surely be front and center again.