Diablo IV is coming to Xbox Game Pass in March

Diablo IV will be the first Activision Blizzard game coming to Xbox Game Pass, launching on the service on March 28th.

Once Microsoft completed its billion-dollar acquisition of Activision Blizzard, fans speculated that its games would arrive immediately on the subscription service. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said in October of last year, right when the deal closed, that fans would have to wait until 2024 before games like Call of Duty would start showing up on the service. That time is now, but instead of Call of Duty, we’re getting Diablo IV.

Diablo IV was one of last year’s big hits and its seasonal updates — we’re now on Season of the Construct — continues to provide a fresh experience for players. Bringing the game to Game Pass will open it up to the service’s 34 million subscribers.