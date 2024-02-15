You can snag a pair of Sonos’ excellent Era 100 speakers for $90 off right now

I’ve been reluctant to jump into the Sonos game because I know just how addictive it can be once you’ve crossed over — like Pringles, I know I won’t stop at just one. It’s hard to keep resisting deals like the one we’re seeing at Woot today, though. Now through February 29th (or while supplies last), you can buy a two-pack of Sonos Era 100 speakers with a 90-day warranty for $409.99, which is about $90 off the price if you were to buy two speakers separately.
I’m eying the Era 100s as starters for building out my dream home theater, which I intend to pair with something like the Sonos Arc and Sonos Sub. Each Era 100 features two tweeters and a built-in woofer for drivers, which makes it a powerful speaker on its own. While the allure of Sonos is wireless audio, each Era 100 also supports line-in through an optional $19 USB-C dongle for devices that can’t connect over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. They don’t support the Era 300’s spatial audio, but for the money, they sound great by themselves or in stereo, and they remain our favorite starting point in the Sonos lineup for music around the house.
Sonos Era 100
Sonos’ Era 100 smart speaker is a replacement for the older Sonos One, utilizing two tweeters (left and right) and one larger woofer. In addition to Wi-Fi, the Era 100 supports Bluetooth audio and line-in playback via an optional adapter.
The LG C3 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy no matter your viewing needs, and thanks to eBay’s ongoing Presidents Day promo, you can currently buy one cheaper than ever. Now through February 19th, you can grab a 48-inch C3 for $817.59 ($200 off) or a 65-inch model for $1,309.59 ($330 off) via Electronic Express when you use promo code PRESIDENT20 for 20 percent off.
It’s hard to go back once you’ve experienced the deep contrast, satisfying color, brightness uniformity, and wide viewing angles afforded by modern OLED TVs. I started with the LG B1 and upgraded to the LG C2 a couple of years ago. The C3 has visuals similar to the latter (only it’s a bit brighter), and I can say without a doubt that most people would be happy with it.
Games and movies look killer on the C3. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz variable refresh rate, along with an auto low-latency mode and support for a wealth of gaming-centric features (including AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync). I also can’t understate how well LG’s a9 AI Processor Gen6 upscales visuals and audio to make the most of older content. My guilty pleasure? Navigating the webOS smart TV interface with the included wand-like Magic Remote.
LG C3 OLED
The LG C3 offers more processing power than its predecessor and several new picture modes. The 4K OLED TV continues to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag as well. Now through February 19th, eBay is taking 20 percent off various configurations when you use promo code PRESIDENT20.
Four more deals you can save with
- At Amazon, you can buy a 6.56-foot spool of Govee’s LED Strip Light M1 Matter for $39.99 ($20 off); you can also buy a 16.4-foot package for $69.99 ($30 off). The tunable RGB lights have 20 and 50 separate configurable zones, respectively, with more than a dozen unique effects to choose from. While you can’t easily cut the smaller strip to size, you can cut the longer one in segments of up to 6.56 feet and extend them up to 32.8 feet using 4-pin connectors. Read our review.
- The ESR 10,000mAh Kickstand Wireless Power Bank is down to $32.28 (around $31 off) at Amazon, the lowest price we’ve seen. The magnets accommodate compatible iPhones (specifically the iPhone 12 and newer models) as well as MagSafe cases. (Keep in mind that, like any other Qi charger, its wireless charging speeds are capped at 7.5W.) There’s a built-in kickstand sturdy enough to support a phone in either portrait or landscape orientation, and you can use 20W USB-C passthrough to charge both the power bank and a single device (or two devices simultaneously).
- Samsung’s 512GB Evo Select microSD card is going for $24.99 ($10 off) at Amazon. It has ample capacity for installing games on handheld gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, and it’s handy for any other device that can make proper use of a microSD card. There’s an adapter in the box, too, allowing you to use it with full-size SD slots.
- You can discover a new morning brew ritual with the AeroPress Original coffee maker, which is on sale for $31.95 ($8 off) at Amazon. The Verge’s Antonio G. Di Benedetto tipped us off to the unique 3-in-1 that combines French press, pour-over, and espresso brewing functions into one simple kit. Not only is the hands-on manual brewing experience fun but the minimalist tool also makes a fantastic cup of coffee. It’s small enough to pack for traveling or camping as well, and it’s ideal in any other scenario where there’s no power outlet handy.