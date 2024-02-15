You can snag a pair of Sonos’ excellent Era 100 speakers for $90 off right now

I’ve been reluctant to jump into the Sonos game because I know just how addictive it can be once you’ve crossed over — like Pringles, I know I won’t stop at just one. It’s hard to keep resisting deals like the one we’re seeing at Woot today, though. Now through February 29th (or while supplies last), you can buy a two-pack of Sonos Era 100 speakers with a 90-day warranty for $409.99, which is about $90 off the price if you were to buy two speakers separately.

I’m eying the Era 100s as starters for building out my dream home theater, which I intend to pair with something like the Sonos Arc and Sonos Sub. Each Era 100 features two tweeters and a built-in woofer for drivers, which makes it a powerful speaker on its own. While the allure of Sonos is wireless audio, each Era 100 also supports line-in through an optional $19 USB-C dongle for devices that can’t connect over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. They don’t support the Era 300’s spatial audio, but for the money, they sound great by themselves or in stereo, and they remain our favorite starting point in the Sonos lineup for music around the house.

Sonos Era 100 $ 410 $ 498 18 % off $ 410 $ 410 $ 498 18 % off Sonos’ Era 100 smart speaker is a replacement for the older Sonos One, utilizing two tweeters (left and right) and one larger woofer. In addition to Wi-Fi, the Era 100 supports Bluetooth audio and line-in playback via an optional adapter. $410 at Woot

The LG C3 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy no matter your viewing needs, and thanks to eBay’s ongoing Presidents Day promo, you can currently buy one cheaper than ever. Now through February 19th, you can grab a 48-inch C3 for $817.59 ($200 off) or a 65-inch model for $1,309.59 ($330 off) via Electronic Express when you use promo code PRESIDENT20 for 20 percent off.

It’s hard to go back once you’ve experienced the deep contrast, satisfying color, brightness uniformity, and wide viewing angles afforded by modern OLED TVs. I started with the LG B1 and upgraded to the LG C2 a couple of years ago. The C3 has visuals similar to the latter (only it’s a bit brighter), and I can say without a doubt that most people would be happy with it.

Games and movies look killer on the C3. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz variable refresh rate, along with an auto low-latency mode and support for a wealth of gaming-centric features (including AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync). I also can’t understate how well LG’s a9 AI Processor Gen6 upscales visuals and audio to make the most of older content. My guilty pleasure? Navigating the webOS smart TV interface with the included wand-like Magic Remote.

LG C3 OLED $ 818 $ 1022 20 % off $ 818 $ 818 $ 1022 20 % off The LG C3 offers more processing power than its predecessor and several new picture modes. The 4K OLED TV continues to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag as well. Now through February 19th, eBay is taking 20 percent off various configurations when you use promo code PRESIDENT20. $818 at eBay (48-inch)$1310 at eBay (65-inch)

