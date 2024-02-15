Lego’s new Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs set comes with a teensy controversy

Lego has officially revealed its $220 take on Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, coming March 4th, and it looks incredible.

It also looks a lot like a fan design!

This fan design, which twice gathered the required 10,000 votes to become a Lego Ideas set and was rejected by Lego each time:

A 2021 Lego Ideas submission. Image by Hanwasyellowfirst

I definitely prefer the more thatched, lively look of the Lego’s official playset, though — and Lego has repeatedly recognized that particular fan designer in a different way.

And, they created The Riverside Scholars, a set you have one last day to vote for if you want a chance to buy it as well.

So I wouldn’t personally feel too guilty about snapping up a Snow White, particularly since Lego might well have been working on this set (and its larger Disney licensing relationship) long before the fan creator’s Ideas submissions anyhow. Lego has been releasing Disney sets since at least 2016.

Here’s the new set in all its glory.