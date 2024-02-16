Sony’s portable PlayStation Portal is back in stock

Sony’s PlayStation Portal is a bit of an odd, single-purpose device but it’s been flying off shelves since it came out in mid-November — and right now it’s back in stock. The dedicated Remote Play device for the PlayStation 5 is available once again for its usual asking price of $199.99 from Sony’s PlayStation Direct storefront .

The Portal’s sole focus is to stream games off of your PlayStation 5 via Wi-Fi and into your hands on its eight-inch touchscreen LCD. It’s not that different from using Remote Play on an iPad or a phone with a Backbone One controller , but the all-in-one solution does support the full suite of DualSense haptics — including adaptive triggers and tilt controls.

If you own a PS5 and like the idea of taking your games to a different room, the Portal may fit the bill just fine. You’ll probably want to have your console plugged into ethernet for the best experience, though, and you should know that some games — namely fighters and online shooters — are likely to have too much latency to be workable. But if you’re the type to play many of the AAA, big-budget single-player experiences the PlayStation brand has become known for, you should be in the clear.