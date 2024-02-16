Sony’s noise-canceling WF-1000XM5 are nearly $80 off for Presidents Day

Presidents Day is on Monday, February 19th, and many retailers are already showing their patriotism the best way they can: by discounting big-name appliances and gadgets. Jokes aside, there are actually a ton of good deals available, which we’ve highlighted in our larger roundup of the best Presidents Day deals. eBay’s sale, in particular, is one of the more noteworthy promos. That’s because now through February 19th, eBay is taking an extra 20 percent off select products — including already discounted goods like LG’s brilliant C3 OLED.

However, if you’re not in the market for a new 4K TV, Sony’s WF-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM5 are also available for some of their best prices to date at eBay (via BuyDig). The XM5 earbuds are down to their second-best price of $222.40 ($78 off) in black and white, while the XM5 headphones are going for $295.20 ($105 off) in black and white. Just note that you’ll need to use coupon code PRESIDENT20 at checkout in both instances to take advantage of the ongoing promo.

Sony’s latest pair of noise-canceling earbuds are the best in their class — and the same thing can be said of the on-ear XM5. They’re both comfortable and offer excellent sound quality, not to mention noise cancellation tech that drowns out sound exceptionally well. They also boast great call quality and support multipoint connectivity so you can pair them with multiple devices at the same time. It really comes down to whether you prefer a traditional pair of headphones or in-ears.

Read our WH-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM5 reviews.

If you’re a Nintendo fan who just so happens to be in the market for a wireless mechanical keyboard, the Famicom-inspired Fami Edition of 8BitDo’s Retro Mechanical Keyboard is on sale at Amazon for just $85.49 ($15 off). The Western-style N Edition, meanwhile, is available for just $5 more. Regardless of which you choose, these are some of the best prices we’ve seen on either keyboard since they launched in July.

Although it’s not an official Nintendo accessory, everything about 8BitDo’s first mechanical board is clearly NES-inspired. Along with sporting Kailh Box White V2 switches, the throwback board offers a similar color scheme to the iconic 1998 console — or its Japanese counterpart — and comes with a pair of programmable “Super Buttons,” which are labeled “A” and “B” after the original NES controller. The keyboard has other things going for it in addition to its retro styling, too, including clicky, hot-swappable switches, a standard tenkeyless layout, and multiple connectivity modes — including Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless via a dongle.

Verge Deals on X / Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!

A few more worthwhile deals...