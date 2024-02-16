Sony’s noise-canceling WF-1000XM5 are nearly $80 off for Presidents Day

Presidents Day is on Monday, February 19th, and many retailers are already showing their patriotism the best way they can: by discounting big-name appliances and gadgets. Jokes aside, there are actually a ton of good deals available, which we’ve highlighted in our larger roundup of the best Presidents Day deals. eBay’s sale, in particular, is one of the more noteworthy promos. That’s because now through February 19th, eBay is taking an extra 20 percent off select products — including already discounted goods like LG’s brilliant C3 OLED.
However, if you’re not in the market for a new 4K TV, Sony’s WF-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM5 are also available for some of their best prices to date at eBay (via BuyDig). The XM5 earbuds are down to their second-best price of $222.40 ($78 off) in black and white, while the XM5 headphones are going for $295.20 ($105 off) in black and white. Just note that you’ll need to use coupon code PRESIDENT20 at checkout in both instances to take advantage of the ongoing promo.
Sony’s latest pair of noise-canceling earbuds are the best in their class — and the same thing can be said of the on-ear XM5. They’re both comfortable and offer excellent sound quality, not to mention noise cancellation tech that drowns out sound exceptionally well. They also boast great call quality and support multipoint connectivity so you can pair them with multiple devices at the same time. It really comes down to whether you prefer a traditional pair of headphones or in-ears.
Read our WH-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM5 reviews.
Sony WF-1000XM5
Sony’s flagship WF-1000XM5 earbuds improve upon the previous model with richer sound quality, slightly more powerful ANC, and vastly improved comfort thanks to their reduced size and weight. And now through February 19th, you can buy them on eBay for $222.40 ($78 off) with offer code PRESIDENT20.
Sony WH-1000XM5
With improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 offer a compelling mix of features for the price. They’re even more attractive at $295.20 ($105 off), which is their current price at eBay when you use code PRESIDENT20.
If you’re a Nintendo fan who just so happens to be in the market for a wireless mechanical keyboard, the Famicom-inspired Fami Edition of 8BitDo’s Retro Mechanical Keyboard is on sale at Amazon for just $85.49 ($15 off). The Western-style N Edition, meanwhile, is available for just $5 more. Regardless of which you choose, these are some of the best prices we’ve seen on either keyboard since they launched in July.
Although it’s not an official Nintendo accessory, everything about 8BitDo’s first mechanical board is clearly NES-inspired. Along with sporting Kailh Box White V2 switches, the throwback board offers a similar color scheme to the iconic 1998 console — or its Japanese counterpart — and comes with a pair of programmable “Super Buttons,” which are labeled “A” and “B” after the original NES controller. The keyboard has other things going for it in addition to its retro styling, too, including clicky, hot-swappable switches, a standard tenkeyless layout, and multiple connectivity modes — including Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless via a dongle.
8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard
This mechanical keyboard is designed to look like Nintendo’s original NES controller, with features like two red customizable buttons. Along with Bluetooth support, it also offers a standard tenkeyless layout with clicky, hot-swappable switches.
A few more worthwhile deals...
- Target is selling an Xbox Series S Starter Bundle for $219.99 ($80 off). Microsoft’s smaller entry-level console plays the same games as the Xbox Series X but lacks 4K support and features less storage. If you’re fine with that, the bundle offers good value for your money, especially since it nets you three months of Game Pass Ultimate just in time for the Game Pass release of Diablo IV. Read our review.
- If you prefer handheld gaming over console gaming, the beefy Asus ROG Ally is on sale at Best Buy with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip for $599.99 ($100 off). The portable Windows machine features a seven-inch 120Hz variable refresh rate screen and more power than the Steam Deck, though it’s more suited for playing while plugged in on the couch than the subway given its disappointing battery life. Read our review.
- Belkin is offering some of the first discounts we’ve seen on its new MagSafe-compatible Qi2 chargers when you apply promo code PD24 at checkout. Right now, for example, you can pick up the latest Belkin BoostCharge Pro for $47.99 ($13 off). The convertible charging stand, which also doubles as a Qi2 pad when folded down, can deliver up to 15W of power to newer Qi2-certified phones (specifically the iPhone 13, 14, and 15).
- Epicka’s Universal Travel Adapter One is currently on sale for $19.99 ($5 off) at Amazon, which is one of its best prices to date. I’ve been using this charger for years to quickly juice up my devices while traveling, and it’s served me well. It comes with a single USB-C port, four standard USB-A ports, and four different plugs that allow you to use it in Italy, China, and more than 150 other countries.
- Nintendo Switch gamers can buy a physical copy of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $19.99 ($40 off) at Amazon, which is just $5 shy of its best price to date. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is an excellent turn-based strategy game, one that combines Super Mario characters with Ubisoft’s Raving Rabbids franchise.