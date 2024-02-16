Wyze security cameras are coming back online after an outage cut off access

Wyze owners reported this morning that they couldn’t access their smart home devices and that its apps returned error messages. Users in the Wyze Discord report the problems began as early as 4AM ET, and reports of the issue popped up widely by 6AM ET, according to Down Detector.

Just before 1PM ET, a number of Wyze owners reported their devices were back online.The most recent Wyze status update confirms the restoration, saying at 1:07PM ET that, “Our metrics show that devices are starting to recover. We are still investigating an issue with the Events Tab and will have another update shortly with further info.”

A note posted at 10:24AM ET also said, “We are aware of an issue with our AWS partner which has impacted device connection and caused login difficulties. We are taking steps to mitigate the problem on our end as we work with AWS to resolve the issue.”

At the moment, the AWS service page isn’t reporting any outages.

In Wyze forum posts about the service outage, users say they’re unable to connect to their security cameras via the app. Cameras appear to be going offline and users can’t control their devices via the app. Others say their apps are crashing or that devices have disappeared from their accounts.

Wyze didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment or details on what’s causing the problem.

Wyze makes popular home security devices but has had privacy incidents, including a 2019 data breach and a serious security flaw that it addressed by discontinuing a line of older devices without recalling them. Last year, some users reported that they were able to see camera feeds from other people’s devices, which Wyze blamed on a web caching issue. In that instance, users said their own devices disappeared and were replaced by someone else’s — including feeds that showed the inside of strangers’ homes.

