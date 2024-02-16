Paramount and Comcast are reportedly considering a streaming partnership

Both Paramount Plus and Peacock have been working hard to court subscribers in order to further solidify their respective statuses as lasting players in the streaming space, but according to a new report, the platforms’ parent companies could be considering a unique partnership.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Comcast and Paramount have been in recent talks about a potential streaming partnership that could see Paramount Plus and Peacock being offered to subscribers together as a package deal. Along with making access to the two platforms comparatively cheaper than buying separate subscriptions, the partnership would help Comcast and Paramount “produce significant cost savings — from spending on programming to marketing.”
Word of these recent talks comes in the wake of Disney / ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. announcing last week that they’re working together to create a new shared service focused on sports — a sign that more studios and networks are beginning to get very serious about collaborating to survive the streaming wars.