Tommy Tallarico’s never-actually-featured-on-MTV-Cribs house is for sale

Y’know, Tommy Tallarico! The guy who claimed he was the first American to work on the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise despite the fact his first Sonic credit was for Sonic and the Black Knight in 2009, a full 17 years after Sonic The Hedgehog 2 was developed and released in America.

He’s also guy who boasted several Guinness World Records, including one for being the person “who has worked on the most video games in their lifetime” (his mother’s very proud) with over 300 credits. Problem was, only about 100 of those credits were verifiable, and Guinness reworded the record to read “most prolific videogame music composer” before nixing the record altogether.

That Tommy Tallarico.

Remember him and how pretty much all of his claims were likely bullshit?

Well, you can buy his house — y’know, the one he (falsely) claimed was on MTV Cribs — for $3 million.