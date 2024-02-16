The studio behind Jedi: Survivor is reportedly making a Mandalorian game

According to a new report from Insider Gaming, Respawn — the EA studio behind Apex Legends and Star Wars games like Jedi: Survivor — is working on a first-person game that will put players in the role of an unspecified Mandalorian bounty hunter. There aren’t a lot of details on the game, which is reportedly still early in development, but the report claims that it will be fast-paced with a big focus on action and that it will not be an open-world experience.