The studio behind Jedi: Survivor is reportedly making a Mandalorian game

According to a new report from Insider Gaming, Respawn — the EA studio behind Apex Legends and Star Wars games like Jedi: Survivor — is working on a first-person game that will put players in the role of an unspecified Mandalorian bounty hunter. There aren’t a lot of details on the game, which is reportedly still early in development, but the report claims that it will be fast-paced with a big focus on action and that it will not be an open-world experience.
The news fits with previous announcements from the studio; in 2022, Respawn said that it was working on a first-person shooter set in the Star Wars universe but didn’t give any details on what it would be about. The studio’s Jedi series helped kick off an exciting new era for Star Wars titles, with Lucasfilm tapping other notable developers to craft original games. Currently, Ubisoft is working on the open-world crime game Star Wars Outlaws, while Quantic Dream is making Star Wars Eclipse.
Of course, the concept of the Mandalorians has reached a new level of popularity thanks to the Disney Plus show (and a certain adorable alien baby), which is being spun out into a feature-length film and has, at times, resembled a video game itself. In 2002, LucasArts released a similarly themed game called Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, starring Jango Fett, while Din Djarin previously made an appearance in Fortnite.