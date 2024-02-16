Vudu’s name is changing to ‘Fandango at Home’

Fandango has decided to completely rebrand Vudu, a streaming video service that’s been around for over a decade, to Fandango at Home. “We will still have the same great films, shows, deals, and bundles, plus your library will stay right where it’s always been,” the company said in a post on X (via 9to5Google).

After many years of operation under Walmart, Vudu was purchased by Fandango in 2020. There haven’t been many obvious changes to the service since then; this rebranding is easily the biggest. Fandango shut down its previous FandangoNOW service when it scooped up Vudu, so perhaps it’s not a surprise that the company ultimately wanted its own name back in there. (It had already stuck “Fandango” beneath Vudu in the app’s logo.)

Vudu has been a go-to for home theater enthusiasts over the years for several reasons. Years ago, the company’s streaming bit rate and video fidelity was a step above most competitors. And under Walmart’s stewardship, Vudu also launched unique programs like disc-to-digital, which allowed consumers to pay low prices to add movies to their digital locker — many of which would then be compatible with Movies Anywhere. This initially required going into a Walmart store, but eventually Vudu streamlined the process to where you only needed a smartphone.