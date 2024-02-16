The Nintendo Switch 2 will now reportedly arrive in 2025 instead of 2024

The Switch 2 rumor mill continues to grind. The original reporting on the Switch 2’s release date pegged it for a fall 2024 release in time for the holiday rush. Now, according to sources speaking to VGC, Nintendo is telling publishers the console’s release date is slated for Q1 2025.

And VGC isn’t the only one: a video from a Brazilian journalist and “similar whispers” reported by sources speaking to Eurogamer suggest the window has been pushed to Q1 2025 as well.

A release in early 2025 could see the Switch 2 (which is not the confirmed name of the console) launching at the same time of year as its predecessor, which arrived in March 2017. Two of VGC’s sources confirmed that they were developing Switch 2 games planned for early 2025.

The “later” release date would also give developers time to finish launch titles, one of which could be Metroid Prime 4. Announced in 2017, Metroid Prime 4 had its development rebooted in 2019 but hasn’t had an update in the five years since, with Polygon theorizing that Nintendo might be holding it for its new console.