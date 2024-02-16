Wyze cameras let owners see into a stranger’s home — again

Update: After an AWS outage this morning, our servers got overloaded and it corrupted some user data. We have now identified a security issue where some users were able to see thumbnails of cameras that were not their own in the Events tab. Fortunately, they were not able to view live streams or watch these videos, only the thumbnails were visible.

So far we’ve collected 14 reports of this happening, but we are currently identifying all affected users. These affected users will be notified asap. We will also send notification to all Wyze users explaining what happened.

As soon as we saw these reports we took down the Events tab. We then added in an extra layer of verification for each user before they could see thumbnails. To be extra safe, we are now force logging out all users who have used the Wyze app today to reset tokens.

We will explain in more detail once we finish investigating exactly how this happened and further steps we will take to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Again, we are very sorry for the inconvenience today. Thanks to everyone who helped report incidents and helped get devices back online. Our deepest apologies to everyone affected.