Reddit will let “an unnamed large AI company” have access to its user-generated content platform in a new licensing deal, according to Bloomberg yesterday. The deal, “worth about $60 million on an annualized basis,” the outlet writes, could still change as the company’s plans to go public are still in the works.

The news also follows an October story that Reddit had threatened to cut off Google and Bing’s search crawlers if it couldn’t make a training data deal with AI companies. The rumor’s source told The Washington Post then that the company “can survive without search.”

Whether or not that’s true — after all, one of the best ways to get around SEO spam in search results is to add the word “Reddit” to your search query — Reddit has shown that it’s willing to play hardball before. Last year, it successfully stonewalled its way out of the biggest protest in its history after changes to its third-party API access pricing caused developers of the most popular Reddit apps to shut down.