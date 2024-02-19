Porsche adds two new hybrids to its lineup of plug-in Panameras

Porsche announced two new plug-in hybrid Panameras, as the German automakers looks to hedge its bets by offering a broader set of electrified options.

Late last year, Porsche unveiled the third generation Panamera, which included the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid as the first of four Panamera E-Hybrid models that will eventually be offered. Today, the automaker is adding two more: the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid. The fourth model will be announced at a later date.

Porsche says it is responding to “significant demand for efficient and dynamic E-Hybrid powertrains” with the release of these two new variants. Indeed, hybrids are increasingly in demand in a variety of markets, even as sales growth of pure battery-electric vehicles slows down.

But its Porsche, so it won’t come cheaply. The 4 E-Hybrid will start at $117,495, while the 4S E-Hybrid kicks off at $128,795 (both include destination fees). Pre-orders can be placed starting at the end of March and are expected to start deliveries by the fall.

The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid will offer better acceleration and improved torque by combining a new hybrid system with a “significantly revamped” 2.9-liter V6-twin-turbo engine with an output of 224 kW or 300 horsepower. The combined system clocks in at 346 kW or 463 hp, with a maximum torque of 479 lb.-ft., a 0-to-60 mph acceleration in 3.9 seconds, and a top track speed of 174 mph.

Meanwhile, the 4S E-Hybrid will also feature a 2.9-liter, six-cylinder engine with a slightly higher performance output of 260 kW or 348 hp. The total system will get 400 kW or 536 hp, and a maximum torque of 553 lb.-ft. This enables the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and a top track speed of 180 mph.

There’s more to like from these two new models, including a higher charging speed and better throttle response. The new battery is also bigger, with a gross capacity of 25.9 kWh, placing among the top tiers of plug-in hybrids. Porsche says it represents about 45 percent more capacity than its predecessors.

An 11-kW onboard AC charger can charge up the battery in as little as two hours in the right conditions. And a completely new electric motor, which supplements the gas engine, will by itself put out 140 kW, or 187 hp, as well as 331 lb.-ft. of torque, making it more powerful than the one used in the previous generation.

The 4 and 4S will both start out in fully electric E-Power mode when turned on. Once the state of charge of the battery is under a certain minimum value, Porsche says the system will automatically switch over to the Hybrid Auto mode, which manages the powertrain based on the current driving situation. And a smart navigation system sends information about the route to the vehicle, which is processed by Hybrid Auto mode to “optimize the drivetrain strategy.” For example, the drive mode can be optimized to use less energy when driving in a city, with lots of stops and starts.

Two additional drive modes, E-Hold and E-Charge, also provide unique benefits. In E-Hold mode, the current state of charge of the battery is preserved. In E-Charge mode, the battery is charged to 80 percent by the combustion engine at speeds above 34 mph.

In Sport and Sport Plus mode, the targeted state of charge of the battery is reduced to 20 and 30 percent, respectively (previously 30 percent and 80 percent). This is geared toward hopefully better battery life without sacrificing performance.

Porsche has been on a bit of a tear lately, announcing an all-electric Macan and a refreshed Taycan with ultra-fast charging capabilities. But as the rate of EV sales comes back down to earth, the automaker is hedging its bets by broadening the number of hybrid models it has on hand.