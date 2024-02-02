Google’s Pixel Tablet and first-gen Pixel Watch are both on sale for Verge readers

Apple may not have released new iPads last year, but you know who didn’t rest on its laurels in 2023? Every other company, including OnePlus, Samsung, and Amazon. For the first time in what feels like ages, there are several solid Android tablets to choose from — including the Google Pixel Tablet, which is on sale for Verge readers at Wellbots starting at $416 ($83 off) when you use offer code THEVERGE52.

Despite its simple-looking appearance, Google’s 11-inch slate doesn’t feel cheap. It features a well-built aluminum body and a punchy LCD display with 2560 x 1600 resolution, along with good speakers and the same Google-made Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel 7. It can easily handle all your standard tablet fare — it’s great for watching movies, web browsing, etc. — but the real draw of the Pixel Tablet over its competitors is that it comes with a speaker dock. When mounted, the convenient add-on lets you charge your tablet and take advantage of many of the same features you’d find on a Nest Hub, rendering it an ad hoc smart display when you’re not holding it.

That whole spiel I just gave about there now being commendable Android alternatives to the iPad could just as easily be applied to the Apple Watch. The Pixel Watch 2 is the best smartwatch for Android users who aren’t on a Samsung phone, and there’s plenty to like about the original Pixel Watch, too. That’s especially true right now given it's down to an all-time low of $196.99 ($83 off) at Wellbots with promo code THEVERGE83.

Unlike most smartwatches, Google’s first-gen wearable offers the same experience regardless of what Android phone you’re using. It’s a handsome watch, with a sleek design and a domed display, one that does a good job hiding the watch’s chunky bezels so long as you’re not using the Photo watchface or the Google Camera app. It’s also fairly snappy, with Google Assistant, native Fitbit integration, and built-in GPS, all of which make it a good all-arounder even if it lacks true all-day battery life and some of the more advanced health-tracking features found on its successor. The fact it now works with Wear OS 4 is also a plus, one that lets you make use of the Google Calendar app, better accessibility features, and a host of other small refinements.

