The Sonos Arc is on sale for 20 percent off just in time for the Super Bowl

To the delight of Swifties and the chagrin of her detractors, the 2024 Super Bowl will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. We’re anticipating record-high camera cuts to the rich seats whenever Taylor Swift’s beau (Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce) makes a big play, so why not prepare with an equally big home theater upgrade?

Regardless of where you look, you’re bound to find a great TV deal leading up to the big game on February 11th, but Sonos is a good place to start if it’s booming audio you’re after. The company is running a promo through February 11th that saves you 20 percent on the Sonos Arc, bringing the soundbar down to $719 ($180 off) at Sonos, Best Buy, and B&H Photo for a limited time. The Arc offers a dramatic upgrade over your TV’s built-in speakers on its own, but if you really want to take it over the top, you can also pair it with the Sonos Sub, which is currently on sale for $639 ($160 off) at Sonos, Best Buy, and B&H Photo.

The Arc is Sonos’ most premium soundbar. It pushes out impressive, enveloping audio with the help of eight woofers and three tweeters, including two upward-firing speakers that are designed to make the most of Dolby Atmos. There’s no shortage of options for controlling it, either. In addition to the touch-sensitive buttons, the soundbar features support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and you can ask Siri to beam sound directly from Apple devices via AirPlay 2.

The Sonos Arc lacks HDMI passthrough, so it’s better paired with a newer TV bearing an HDMI eARC port that can reliably send video and Atmos signals over the same cable. Chances are you already have one if you’ve bought a TV within the past few years — after all, far more TVs offer said feature than when we first reviewed the Arc in 2020. (If you’re overdue for an upgrade, you can even find suitable models for under $500.)

The third-gen Sonos Sub adds more bass and pairs perfectly with the Arc. The Verge

Pairing the soundbar with a Sonos Sub further elevates the experience, even if the third-gen Sub doesn’t reinvent the wheel. It pairs wirelessly with the Arc to deliver low-end sounds and wall-rattling bass, the kind that will surely annoy housemates or apartment neighbors if you’re not careful. The uniquely flat design of the Sub means you can more easily hide it under a piece of furniture if needed, too, or position it upright.