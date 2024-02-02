Podcasting’s all-stars are here to stay

It’s been a big week for podcast deals! I look forward to sleeping it off this weekend.
Why did SiriusXM give SmartLess a $100 million deal? Look at its subscriber losses.
It’s been a massive week for podcast deals, including SiriusXM signing SmartLess away from Amazon’s Wondery for more than $100 million. The news broke soon before SiriusXM released its annual earnings for 2023 in which the company reported a drop of 430,000 subscribers over the course of 2023 (despite how allegedly difficult it is to cancel a subscription).
