Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Podcasting’s all-stars are here to stay

Podcasting’s all-stars are here to stay

/

After all the boom and bust, we’re still here talking about Joe Rogan and SmartLess.

By Ariel Shapiro, lead reporter of Hot Pod, a newsletter covering podcasting and the audio industry. She previously worked at Forbes, where she covered media and entertainment.

Share this story

Illustration of an audio sound wave
Image: The Verge

It’s been a big week for podcast deals! I look forward to sleeping it off this weekend.

Why did SiriusXM give SmartLess a $100 million deal? Look at its subscriber losses.

It’s been a massive week for podcast deals, including SiriusXM signing SmartLess away from Amazon’s Wondery for more than $100 million. The news broke soon before SiriusXM released its annual earnings for 2023 in which the company reported a drop of 430,000 subscribers over the course of 2023 (despite how allegedly difficult it is to cancel a subscription). 

Start your Hot Pod free trial now to continue reading

This story is exclusively for subscribers of Hot Pod. Subscribe to a plan below for full access.

Already a Hot Pod subscriber?Sign in

We accept credit card, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Having issues?Click here for FAQ

More from Creators