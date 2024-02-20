Violence spreads from sea to shining sea in A24’s latest Civil War trailer

A24 has dropped its second trailer for Civil War, a dystopian action movie from director Alex Garland that imagines a fractured, near-future United States tearing itself apart. With a budget of $50 million, Civil War is A24’s most expensive film to date.

Civil War is now due to hit theaters on April 12th, two weeks ahead of its previous April 26th release date. Starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Nick Offerman, the movie follows a group of journalists navigating their way across the US as it descends into the second American Civil War.