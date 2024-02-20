Fubo sues Fox, Disney, and Warner Bros. to block their combined sports streaming app

Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s surprise partnership to create a sports streaming platform hasn’t sat well with the TV streaming service Fubo. Today, Fubo filed an antitrust lawsuit against the three companies following what it calls “a years-long campaign to block Fubo’s innovative sports-first streaming business” at consumers’ expense.

Fubo CEO David Gandler said that the three companies had “blocked our playbook for many years, and now they are effectively stealing it for themselves.” Fubo has styled itself as a “sports-focused” streaming service, but the company says restrictive licensing terms from sports networks have limited its options. It argues that “unfair” bundling terms have made it pay for and distribute “expensive non-sports channels that Fubo’s customers do not want as a condition of licensing” these sports channels.

Related The ultimate sports streaming service will have to fight itself

The Wall Street Journal noted today that Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery may charge around $50 a month for their new service — that’s quite a bit cheaper than what you’d pay for sports from Fubo or YouTube TV. Fubo says that’s by design, accusing the trio of charging it more than the market rate to license their content. The company says that it’s asking a judge to either block or limit the venture by requiring “economic parity of licensing terms,” as well as to award it damages.