Grounded and Pentiment are Microsoft’s first Xbox-exclusive games for Nintendo Switch

Grounded and Pentiment are the first previously Xbox-exclusive games to arrive on Nintendo Switch. Obsidian’s 2D narrative adventure roleplaying game Pentiment will launch on Switch tomorrow, followed by Grounded, the survival co-op that’s a combination of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and A Bug’s Life, on April 16th.

Both games were confirmed in Nintendo’s partner showcase today, after Microsoft revealed last week that it would be taking four previously Xbox-exclusive games to rival consoles like the PS5 and Nintendo. The Verge revealed that the four games would be Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded.

Image: Nintendo

While Hi-Fi Rush was rumored for Nintendo Switch, it’s not clear if the game is still launching on the Switch. A recent datamine suggested it could launch on both PS5 and Nintendo Switch.