Apple launches Apple Sports app with scores and betting odds

Apple launched a new iPhone app today called Apple Sports, giving users a one-stop location to check scores, team stats, betting odds, and more across a number of major sports leagues. The app supports the NBA, NHL, NCAA, Premier League, and several other leagues at launch, including MLS — the soccer league Apple has exclusive streaming rights to.

Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, and Serie A are also supported, and more services will be added after launch. Apple says that MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA will be available “for their upcoming seasons.”

Different screens from the Apple Sports app for iPhones. Images: Apple

The app’s launch comes as Apple amps up its involvement in live sports. The company launched MLS Season Pass — its soccer streaming service — last year, and it’s also been airing Friday Night Baseball since 2022. The app ties directly into sports streaming services, letting users directly jump into Apple TV Plus or other supported streaming services to view games live.