Xbox-exclusive Hi-Fi Rush is officially coming to PS5

Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PS5 on March 18th.

By Tom Warren, a senior editor covering Microsoft, PC gaming, console, and tech. He founded WinRumors, a site dedicated to Microsoft news, before joining The Verge in 2012.

Art from Hi-Fi Rush, the new game from Tango Gameworks.
Image: Microsoft

Bethesda is confirming today that Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PS5 on March 18th. The reveal came in a video from Bethesda LATAM, which briefly appeared and then went private on YouTube. In the description of the video Bethesda says March 19th, but the video mentions March 18th.

We’ve reached out to Bethesda for official confirmation on the exact release date.

The Hi-Fi Rush release date on Bethesda’s now deleted video.
Image: Bethesda

The revelation of Hi-Fi Rush launching on PS5 comes hours after Nintendo revealed Grounded and Pentiment are the first previously Xbox-exclusive games to arrive on Nintendo Switch.

Microsoft revealed last week that it would be taking four previously Xbox-exclusive games to rival consoles like the PS5 and Nintendo. The Verge revealed that the four games would be Hi-Fi RushPentimentSea of Thieves, and Grounded.

Hi-Fi Rush, a rhythm-action brawler from Tango Gameworks, was a surprise shadow drop on Xbox last year. A recent datamine suggested it could launch on both PS5 and Nintendo Switch, but it looks like it’s only set to launch on PS5 right now.

