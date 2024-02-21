Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Dell is throwing in a $75 gift card when you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED

Dell is throwing in a $75 gift card when you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED

/

Dell’s gift card is good for both gadgets and games, including Nintendo’s pro-grade controller.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A docked Nintendo Switch OLED model sitting on a piece of glass next to its controller.
The Nintendo Switch OLED sports a seven-inch display and a sturdy, adjustable kickstand.
Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge

Nintendo’s so-called Switch 2 might be in the works, but it reportedly won’t arrive until early 2025 despite having originally been pegged for release later this year. Fortunately, if you were hoping to jump on recent standouts like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or any of the indie titles announced during Nintendo’s latest Direct event sooner rather than later, Dell has you covered.

Related

Right now, Dell is offering a $75 gift card when you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED with white Joy-Con. That’s money you can use toward a variety of Switch games and accessories, including Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as well as non-gaming electronics like Philips Hue’s Lightstrip Plus, Google’s third-gen Nest Learning Thermostat, and the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

A close-up image of a woman sliding a Joy-Con controller off a white Nintendo Switch OLED.

Nintendo Switch OLED

$3503% off
$340

The Nintendo Switch OLED model packs in a bunch of subtle refinements, including a seven-inch OLED display, improved audio performance, and a better kickstand.

$350 at Dell (with $75 gift card)$340 at Monoprice

Compared to the original Switch, the OLED model boasts a brighter seven-inch panel, one that makes colors truly pop when you’re playing in handheld mode. It also comes with an adjustable kickstand that’s far more stable than the flimsy kickstand on the standard model, as well as better speakers and a dedicated LAN port on the included dock. Plus, thanks to its built-in 64GB of storage, you’ll be able to play more games without immediately having to pick up a beefier microSD card.

More from Deals