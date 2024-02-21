Meet the new Google sign-in page

If you’ve logged in to your Google account recently, you might have seen a message that “a new look is coming soon,” and now, Google is showing off the “more modern look and feel” of its new sign-in page.

Of course, if that screenshot feels incredibly familiar, that’s because it’s mostly the same as the old one. The sign-in steps are all the same, except it has a light Material Design makeover that’s now aligned horizontally to work better across many screen types, including large and wide screens, like the ones found inside a Pixel Fold or on a Pixel Tablet.

Images of the old and new sign-in pages. Image: Google

It’s also still ready to prompt users for their passwords, passkeys, or other authentication, just like the old one — Google isn’t going fully passwordless just yet.