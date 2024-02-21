Meet the new Google sign-in page

If you’ve logged in to your Google account recently, you might have seen a message that “a new look is coming soon,” and now, Google is showing off the “more modern look and feel” of its new sign-in page.
Of course, if that screenshot feels incredibly familiar, that’s because it’s mostly the same as the old one. The sign-in steps are all the same, except it has a light Material Design makeover that’s now aligned horizontally to work better across many screen types, including large and wide screens, like the ones found inside a Pixel Fold or on a Pixel Tablet.
It’s also still ready to prompt users for their passwords, passkeys, or other authentication, just like the old one — Google isn’t going fully passwordless just yet.
Overall, this change should be less controversial than other Google changes we’ve seen, like all of the products it’s given up on or the redesigned Gmail interface. But like it or not — there’s no choice about this one, as explained on the FAQ page. Both Workspace admins and users with personal Google accounts will have no control over the “gradual” rollout, which starts today, February 21st, and is scheduled for completion on March 4th, 2024. The only way you might see the old login page after that is if you’re using an older browser.