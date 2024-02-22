Riot’s League of Legends fighter is now called 2XKO

Riot Games has given Project L, its in-development 2v2 fighting game, an official name: 2XKO.

Since that first announcement, Riot has offered sporadic development updates culminating in the game’s first hands-on demo at EVO 2023.

2XKO is a 2v2 fighter, but unlike other tag-team fighting games like Marvel vs. Capcom, 2XKO lets you play competitively or cooperatively. Players can team up, controlling one of the two characters on a team that can swap in and out of the fight at will.

Players build their team from a roster of characters across the League of Legends universe. Currently we’ve only seen a few characters from the roster — Ahri, Ekko, Darius, and Yasuo primary among them — each with abilities similar to the ones they have in League. Ekko can make temporal clones of himself while Ahri slings around her characteristic orbs.