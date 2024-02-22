New Google Pixel Fold 2 leak points to redesigned camera

The Google Pixel Fold 2 could trade a prominent camera bar for a new square-shaped camera bump nestled in the corner of the device, as shown in a new set of renders reliable leaker OnLeaks shared with Smartprix.

Since the launch of the Pixel 6, Google has shipped every Pixel device with a prominent camera bar that stretches across the rear of the device — and the first-gen Pixel Fold is no exception. It seems like Google might want to change things up for the Pixel Fold 2, however, as these renders track with the leaked Pixel Fold 2 image Android expert Mishaal Rahman shared earlier this month, which also shows the absence of a camera bar.

Image: OnLeaks via Smartprix

Aside from this design change, the renders suggest the Pixel Fold 2 will come with larger displays. The inner display could measure 7.9 inches, up from 7.6 inches on the first-gen device, while the cover screen measures 6.4 inches, up from 5.8 inches. The second-gen foldable also seems to be slimmer, with a thickness of 5.27mm when unfolded and 10.54mm when folded. To compare, the original Pixel Fold is 5.8mm thick when unfolded and 12.1mm when folded.

The renders also show a hole-punch camera on the inner display, along with a USB-C port, speaker, grill, microphone, and SIM tray on the bottom of the device, as well as power and volume buttons located on the right side. As noted by Smartprix, the Pixel Fold 2 is expected to come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of storage. You can check out all the leaked renders from Smartprix’s website.