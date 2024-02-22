Sony is now testing PSVR 2 support for PC

Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset is designed to work exclusively with a PS5, but the company is now testing out support for PC. While the original PSVR headset got unofficial support for PC, Sony now says it’s working on allowing PSVR 2 owners to connect the headset to a PC gaming rig.

“We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5,” says Sony in a blog post today. “We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

Up until now, Sony had been dodging questions about getting the PlayStation VR2 headset working on a PC. We asked Sony about PSVR 2 support for PC a year ago, but the company would only say “the PSVR2 is created for use with the PS5 console.” When we tested the headset on a PC last year, it was picked up as a second screen by Windows, but SteamVR didn’t recognize the headset.