The Verge nominated for two 2024 National Magazine Awards

Last week, the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) announced that The Verge was a finalist in two categories for this year’s National Magazine Awards. “The Year Twitter Died,” a series exploring the influence and destruction of a social platform, is a finalist in the Design category; “AI Is a Lot of Work,” Josh Dzieza’s investigation into the human labor behind artificial intelligence, is a finalist in the feature writing category, in partnership with New York Magazine. These are The Verge’s first finalists in these categories, and brings the total of nominations for the digital publisher to five over the past five years.