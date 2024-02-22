The Verge nominated for two 2024 National Magazine Awards

Last week, the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) announced that The Verge was a finalist in two categories for this year’s National Magazine Awards. “The Year Twitter Died,” a series exploring the influence and destruction of a social platform, is a finalist in the Design category; “AI Is a Lot of Work,” Josh Dzieza’s investigation into the human labor behind artificial intelligence, is a finalist in the feature writing category, in partnership with New York Magazine. These are The Verge’s first finalists in these categories, and brings the total of nominations for the digital publisher to five over the past five years.
“It’s such a thrill to see both sides of The Verge — the tremendously creative art and design, and the ambitious writing and reporting — get recognized by such a high honor,” said Kevin Nguyen, deputy editor at The Verge.
Additionally, the ASME Design Awards were also announced last week. “Goodnight Phone,” an interactive comic by cartoonist Gina Wynbrandt, was a finalist for Best Illustrated Story.
The Verge’s full slate of wins and nominations are below:
National Magazine Award Nominations
- Design, for “The Year Twitter Died,” including “Extremely Softcore” and “The Great Scrollback of Alexandria”
- Feature Writing, for “AI Is a Lot of Work”, by Josh Dzieza (in partnership with New York)
ASME Awards for Design, Photography & Illustration
- Best Illustrated Story (Finalist), for “Goodnight Phone,” by Gina Wynbrandt
The 2024 ASME winners will be announced live in New York on April 2.