Humane’s AI Pin is slightly delayed, now comes with months of free service

Humane announced that its AI Pin would start shipping in March, but there’s been a small delay. Early adopters are now being told orders will arrive in mid-April at the earliest, according to a video update from Humane staffer (and Verge alumnus) Sam Sheffer and emails we saw in Humane’s official Discord channel.

On the plus side, the company says it’ll now throw in three months of its pricy $24-a-month subscription for free with the $699 pin — and will do so for any other customers who buy one before March 31st, too.

(The $24 pays for the pin’s cellular data, among other things — it’s got its own phone number rather than piggybacking entirely on your phone.) Sheffer also says the Pin now has free shipping.