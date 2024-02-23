Corsair’s Scimitar RGB Elite, one of our favorite gaming mice, is on sale for $60

It’s been a good week for gaming accessory deals. Not only is the official Xbox Wireless Controller on sale for just $44 ($16 off), but you can still replace your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con with the Hori Split Pad Compact for $32.49 ($18 off). And PC gamers can get in on the savings, too, now that Corsair’s Scimitar RGB Elite is down to $59.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen on the wired gaming mouse since Black Friday and only $10 shy of its lowest price to date.

Corsair’s gaming mouse is our top pick for playing MMOs, MOBAs, and action RPGs like World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV. With an adjustable 12-button side panel, the USB-A mouse makes it easy to quickly swap weapons or abilities using just your thumb. The mouse has other things going for it as well, including colorful RGB LEDs and the ability to customize all 17 buttons via Corsair’s iCue software.

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite $ 60 $ 80 25 % off $ 60 $ 60 $ 80 25 % off The Scimitar RGB Elite is a great mouse for MMOs, MOBAs, action RPGs, or really any game that benefits from having an entire number row’s worth of buttons right at your thumb. Swap weapons or abilities without taking your fingers off of the WASD keys! $60 at Amazon$60 at Best Buy

Like Samsung’s TVs, Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED can sense when you’re in the room and display art when you’re not watching anything (or turn itself off). It also doubles as an Alexa-enabled smart display of sorts, allowing you to display the weather, your calendar, and other on-screen Alexa widgets instead of art. You can even play music when the TV is off and make hands-free Alexa voice commands via the TV’s built-in mics.

Samsung’s Frame TV is certainly more capable given it touts a faster 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive anti-glare, matte display — which gives artwork a canvas-like quality — but Amazon’s QLED is still a good TV that offers better picture quality than its predecessor. It includes full-array local dimming for better contrast, as well as support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Plus Adaptive. It also packs in a few gamer-friendly specs, including a variable refresh rate, low input lag, and HDMI 2.1 support for the latest consoles.