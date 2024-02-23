Corsair’s Scimitar RGB Elite, one of our favorite gaming mice, is on sale for $60

It’s been a good week for gaming accessory deals. Not only is the official Xbox Wireless Controller on sale for just $44 ($16 off), but you can still replace your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con with the Hori Split Pad Compact for $32.49 ($18 off). And PC gamers can get in on the savings, too, now that Corsair’s Scimitar RGB Elite is down to $59.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen on the wired gaming mouse since Black Friday and only $10 shy of its lowest price to date.
Corsair’s gaming mouse is our top pick for playing MMOs, MOBAs, and action RPGs like World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV. With an adjustable 12-button side panel, the USB-A mouse makes it easy to quickly swap weapons or abilities using just your thumb. The mouse has other things going for it as well, including colorful RGB LEDs and the ability to customize all 17 buttons via Corsair’s iCue software.
The Scimitar RGB Elite is a great mouse for MMOs, MOBAs, action RPGs, or really any game that benefits from having an entire number row’s worth of buttons right at your thumb. Swap weapons or abilities without taking your fingers off of the WASD keys!
Capable of displaying museum-like wall art when idle, Samsung’s Frame TV is easily one of a kind. Yet with a 32-inch panel starting at about $600, those fancy features come at a high price. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly alternative that can perform a similar trick, however, Amazon’s 55-inch Fire TV Omni QLED is down to a new all-time low of $419.99 ($180 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Other sizes are also on sale, with Best Buy offering the 65-inch model at an all-time low of $549.99 ($250 off).
Like Samsung’s TVs, Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED can sense when you’re in the room and display art when you’re not watching anything (or turn itself off). It also doubles as an Alexa-enabled smart display of sorts, allowing you to display the weather, your calendar, and other on-screen Alexa widgets instead of art. You can even play music when the TV is off and make hands-free Alexa voice commands via the TV’s built-in mics.
Samsung’s Frame TV is certainly more capable given it touts a faster 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive anti-glare, matte display — which gives artwork a canvas-like quality — but Amazon’s QLED is still a good TV that offers better picture quality than its predecessor. It includes full-array local dimming for better contrast, as well as support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Plus Adaptive. It also packs in a few gamer-friendly specs, including a variable refresh rate, low input lag, and HDMI 2.1 support for the latest consoles.
Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling with a compatible webcam. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.
Just a few more before we go
- The new Anker MagGo Magnetic Charging Station, which functions as both a charging stand and 8-in-1 power strip, is on sale for $89.99 ($10 off) for the first time at Amazon (when you clip the on-page coupon) and Anker (with code WSCPKQJUAH). The spherical, MagSafe-ready charger delivers up to 15W charging speeds to Qi2-certified devices, which, as of right now, only includes the iPhone 13, 14, and 15. It also sports a pair of USB-C and USB-A ports, in addition to three AC ports. Read our hands-on impressions.
- Nomad is discounting several excellent cases as part of its ongoing overstock sale, which extends to a slew of Apple accessories and ends on February 25th. Right now, for example, you can grab a Modern Leather Case for the iPhone 14 Pro and third-gen AirPods for $35 ($15 off) and $15 ($15 off), respectively, which are some of the best prices we’ve seen.
- Now through February 25th, trusted retailer World Wide Stereo is selling the JBL Charge 5 for $143.96 ($35.99 off) when you apply promo code FLASHSALE20 at checkout. The powerful Bluetooth speaker offers an astounding 20 hours of battery life and a built-in USB-A port, which is why it’s one of our favorite models. It’s also rated IP67 for dust and water resistance for extra peace of mind while outdoors.
- If you’re looking for a cheap, kid-friendly tablet with parental controls and no ads, right now you can buy the latest Amazon Fire 7 Kids at Amazon with a colorful, rugged case starting at just $69.99 ($40 off). It’s a decent entertainment device for the price, one that’s easy to use and offers up to 10 hours of battery life. What’s nice about the Kids model is that it comes with a year of Amazon Kids Plus, so your kids can enjoy ad-free books, games, videos, apps, and more. Read our Amazon Fire 7 review.
- The Eve Light Strip is currently down to $39.95 (half off) at Amazon, matching its second-best price to date. The color-changing LED strip offers 1,800 lumens of brightness but requires you to own an iPhone or iPad to use it. That’s a shame, but on the bright side, it’s one of the few smart Wi-Fi light strips on the market to support Apple’s Adaptive Lighting feature, which automatically adjusts color temperatures throughout the day.