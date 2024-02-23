The AIs are officially out of control

When you ask an AI bot for an image of the Founding Fathers or a group of German soldiers from 1943, you expect... something. You probably don’t expect what Google Gemini has been delivering, which is a set of images that goes heavy on diversity and light on historical accuracy. And when you ask ChatGPT a question, you probably don’t expect total gibberish in response. It’s been a very strange couple of days in AI land, but it makes us wonder: what do we actually want from AI?
On this episode of The Vergecast, that’s what we talk about. We also talk about Reddit’s big AI training data deal with Google in the run-up to the company’s initial public offering. (Full disclosure: Reddit actually filed its S-1 paperwork right as we finished recording this episode. We’ll have lots more on Reddit’s IPO journey next week.) We also try to make sense of Google’s AI naming systems before deciding that’s just impossible.
After all the AI talk, it’s time for two lightning rounds! We talk Vizio TVs and Echo Hub tablets, Samsung audio systems, and Samsung TVs. We look at Apple’s new Sports app and its ultra-secure new messaging protocols and wonder just how many people are out there looking for $100,000 EVs.
