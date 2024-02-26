Skip to main content
Nintendo fans might be waiting at least a year for the next Switch console

Nintendo is reportedly targeting a March 2025 release date at the earliest to ensure there will be sufficient stock and games available at launch.

By Jess Weatherbed, a news writer focused on creative industries, computing, and internet culture. Jess started her career at TechRadar, covering news and hardware reviews.

The Nintendo logo sits inside a black, red, and cream-colored design.
Nintendo is also reportedly working on ways to prevent scalpers from snaffling up console stock at launch.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

If you were hoping to get your hands on Nintendo’s highly anticipated Switch 2 console this year then prepare to be disappointed by another rumor pointing to a 2025 release date. According to a new report from Nikkei, Nintendo is anticipated to release its successor to the Nintendo Switch console “as early as March,” in line with the rumored Q1 2025 release date reported by both VGC and Eurogamer earlier this month.

Previous reporting had set an anticipated 2024 release date for Nintendo’s next-gen console, already with the aim of having sufficient stock available to avoid the shortages that the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X experienced at launch. But those same stock concerns as well as giving developers enough time to create new game titles appear to be behind this latest 2025 release window. Machine translation of Nikkei’s Japanese-language report says that Nintendo “prioritized securing initial stock of successor machines and the lineup of popular software at the time of release.” 

The company is also working on “measures to prevent resale,” presumably to try and prevent scalpers from causing further misery. Otherwise, there aren’t many details available about the Switch successor itself, which is expected to have a similar handheld mode to the original Switch console, albeit with a larger display.

