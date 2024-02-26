Nintendo fans might be waiting at least a year for the next Switch console

If you were hoping to get your hands on Nintendo’s highly anticipated Switch 2 console this year then prepare to be disappointed by another rumor pointing to a 2025 release date. According to a new report from Nikkei, Nintendo is anticipated to release its successor to the Nintendo Switch console “as early as March,” in line with the rumored Q1 2025 release date reported by both VGC and Eurogamer earlier this month.

Previous reporting had set an anticipated 2024 release date for Nintendo’s next-gen console, already with the aim of having sufficient stock available to avoid the shortages that the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X experienced at launch. But those same stock concerns as well as giving developers enough time to create new game titles appear to be behind this latest 2025 release window. Machine translation of Nikkei’s Japanese-language report says that Nintendo “prioritized securing initial stock of successor machines and the lineup of popular software at the time of release.”