Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Headphones have plunged to a new all-time low

Traveling can be stressful, which is why, if you’re planning on enjoying a relaxing spring break next month, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones can make for a great travel companion, especially if you’re flying. The noise-canceling headphones can help ensure you get some peace and quiet even before you land at your destination, and right now, they’re down to a new low of $349.99 ($80 off) at Staples.

Unlike the last-gen Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, the QC Ultra fold down for easy storage, which is one of the reasons they remain our favorite pair of noise-canceling headphones for traveling. The long-lasting headphones are also more comfortable to wear than our top pick, the Sony WH-1000XM5, so you won’t need to worry about ear fatigue or running out of battery during road trips or long-haul flights with connections. At the same time, they deliver best-in-class noise cancellation and a natural-sounding transparency mode for when you do want to remain aware of your surroundings.